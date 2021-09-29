CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave Valley, AZ

Sun forecast for Mohave Valley — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 9 days ago

(MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

