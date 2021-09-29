CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock, PA

Braddock Weather Forecast

Braddock (PA) Weather Channel
Braddock (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BRADDOCK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

