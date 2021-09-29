CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morton, MS

Rainy forecast for Morton? Jump on it!

Morton (MS) Weather Channel
Morton (MS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(MORTON, MS) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Morton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cBZc4XI00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Morton (MS) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Morton

(MORTON, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
MORTON, MS
Morton (MS) Weather Channel

Morton (MS) Weather Channel

Morton, MS
189
Followers
585
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy