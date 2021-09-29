Bowling Green Daily Weather Forecast
BOWLING GREEN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
