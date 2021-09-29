Bowling Green Daily Weather Forecast

BOWLING GREEN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.