Plymouth, NC

Plymouth Daily Weather Forecast

Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PLYMOUTH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cBZbzMJ00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

