Plymouth Daily Weather Forecast

PLYMOUTH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 7 mph



