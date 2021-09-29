CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

Lakeville Daily Weather Forecast

Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel
Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LAKEVILLE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cBZbxar00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

