Lakeville Daily Weather Forecast
LAKEVILLE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0