Elkview, WV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkview

Elkview (WV) Weather Channel
Elkview (WV) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

