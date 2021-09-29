4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkview
ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
