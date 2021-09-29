4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkview

ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.