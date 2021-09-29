CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pittsburg, TN

South Pittsburg Daily Weather Forecast

South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cBZbpX300

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Wednesday has sun for South Pittsburg — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in South Pittsburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
South Pittsburg, TN
