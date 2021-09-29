Whittier Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITTIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
