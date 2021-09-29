CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, NC

Whittier Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

WHITTIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cBZbotY00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Whittier

(WHITTIER, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whittier. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
WHITTIER, NC
