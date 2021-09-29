CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, DE

Delmar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

DELMAR, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cBZbn0p00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

