Cedar Lake, IN

Weather Forecast For Cedar Lake

 9 days ago

CEDAR LAKE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cBZbibC00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

