Booneville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BOONEVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
