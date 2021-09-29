CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland, TN

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Westmoreland

Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel
Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(WESTMORELAND, TN) A sunny Tuesday is here for Westmoreland, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Westmoreland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cBZbdBZ00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel

Westmoreland Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Westmoreland: Thursday, October 7: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 8: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 9: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;
WESTMORELAND, TN
Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel

Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel

Westmoreland, TN
165
Followers
587
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy