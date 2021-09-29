CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Resaca, GA

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Resaca

Resaca (GA) Weather Channel
Resaca (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(RESACA, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Resaca:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cBZbYio00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Resaca (GA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Resaca

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Resaca: Thursday, October 7: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday, October 8: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms
RESACA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Resaca, GA
Resaca (GA) Weather Channel

Rainy forecast for Resaca? Jump on it!

(RESACA, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Resaca Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
RESACA, GA
Resaca (GA) Weather Channel

Resaca (GA) Weather Channel

Resaca, GA
252
Followers
586
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy