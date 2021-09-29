Edinburg Weather Forecast

EDINBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.