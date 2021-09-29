Edinburg Weather Forecast
EDINBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
