Bloomfield, NM

Bloomfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cBZbV4d00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers then rain likely during the day; while rain likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

