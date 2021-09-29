Bloomfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLOOMFIELD, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers then rain likely during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
