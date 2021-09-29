Willow Street Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WILLOW STREET, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
