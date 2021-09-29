CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte City, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Platte City

Platte City (MO) Weather Channel
Platte City (MO) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PLATTE CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Platte City (MO) Weather Channel

Platte City (MO) Weather Channel

