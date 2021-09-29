Independence Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
INDEPENDENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 30
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
