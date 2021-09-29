Wheelersburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHEELERSBURG, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
