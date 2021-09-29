CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, MD

Clarksburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

CLARKSBURG, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cBZbLUb00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

