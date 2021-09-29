CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rex, GA

Rex Weather Forecast

Rex (GA) Weather Channel
Rex (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

REX, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cBZbKbs00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

