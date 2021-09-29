CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Royal, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Port Royal

Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PORT ROYAL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cBZbG4y00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

