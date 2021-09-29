CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, KY

Weather Forecast For Lancaster

Lancaster (KY) Weather Channel
Lancaster (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LANCASTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

