Charlton Daily Weather Forecast
CHARLTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
