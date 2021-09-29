CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Angelo Gordon hires Blackstone's Soussa as chief strategy officer

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

BOSTON (Reuters) - Investment firm Angelo Gordon, which focuses on credit and real estate, said on Wednesday it hired a senior executive from Blackstone Group as its chief strategy officer.

Scott Soussa, who had been the co-head of Blackstone’s hedge fund and private equity stakes business within its Blackstone Alternative Asset Management unit, will join New York-based Angelo Gordon in April 2022.

Blackstone said earlier this year that Soussa was leaving for another opportunity but had agreed to remain with the company until the end of the year.

Soussa is the first senior hire made by Josh Baumgarten and Adam Schwartz, who took the reins as the $44 billion firm’s co-chief executive officers in January 2021 after co-founder Michael Gordon stepped back from managing its day to day affairs. John Angelo, with whom Gordon founded the firm in 1988, died in 2016.

Baumgarten and Schwartz praised Soussa’s knowledge of investment strategies and perspectives into the alternative investment management sector, and said in a statement that they look forward to his contributions and introducing him to their limited partners.

Baumgarten also heads credit at the firm, while Schwartz is the head of real estate.

Comments / 0

Related
holycitysinner.com

Brooke Daniels Named as Palmetto’s Chief Business Officer & Chief of Staff

Palmetto, a rapidly growing platform technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today announced that Brooke Daniels has joined Palmetto in the newly created dual positions of Chief Business Officer and Chief of Staff to the CEO. An experienced senior leader in the technology space, Daniels will serve in two complementary internal/external roles in advising and structuring key functions to support accelerating Company growth and Palmetto’s emerging clean energy services delivery platform.
BUSINESS
sarasotamagazine.com

Barancik Foundation Hires Ev Bosque as Chief Financial Officer

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently announced the hire of Ev Bosque for the newly created position of chief financial officer. Bosque will be responsible for maintaining the financial integrity of the foundation through the direction of its fiscal, fund accounting, and investment activities. Bosque has served 29 years...
BUSINESS
Inman.com

Brown Harris Stevens names Doug Williford new chief strategy officer

Formerly a manager at Douglas Elliman’s Tribeca office in Manhattan, Williford will be tasked with implementing corporate strategy in regions outside of New York City. Brown Harris Stevens has named Doug Williford its new chief strategy officer. Williford, formerly a manager of Douglas Elliman’s Tribeca office, will be tasked with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Light Reading

Versa Networks hires its first chief financial officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Versa Networks, the leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced it has named former Medallia and NetSuite financial executive Lalit Kumar as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Kumar joins Versa to further develop the financial infrastructure, teams, and processes which will increase the company's already impressive growth.
BUSINESS
Bisnow

Blackstone Leads $350M Financing For Comstock's Reston Office Buildings

The developer of three new office buildings in Reston has landed a major refinancing package after successfully leasing up the project. Comstock Partners landed a $350M refinancing package for its Reston Station buildings, with a Blackstone subsidiary providing a $312M senior loan and a DivcoWest subsidiary providing $43M in preferred equity, the development firm announced Monday.
RESTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackstone Group#Chief Strategy Officer
Reuters

Singapore's Grab hires SATS CEO Alex Hungate as chief operating officer

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ride-hailing and payments firm Grab on Monday named Alex Hungate, the CEO of in-flight catering services firm and airport ground handler SATS (SATS.SI), as its new chief operating officer, with effect from January 2022. Hungate is joining Grab after Southeast Asia's biggest ride hailing-to-food delivery...
BUSINESS
Law.com

DLA Piper's First Chief Strategy Officer, a Big Four Vet, Wants the Firm Doing More for Clients

Stephen O’Neil, DLA Piper’s first-ever chief strategy officer, joined the global firm in August after 12 years as a partner at EY, including stints in Paris and London. And having advised large multinationals, private equity groups and other financial buyers on work touching a wide span of industries during his tenure at the Big Four firm, he’s convinced the global law firm can do “more” on behalf of its clients. He and Frank Ryan, DLA Piper’s Americas chairman, spoke with the American Lawyer about the firm’s ambitions and strategic direction.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Why it finally may be time to hire a Chief Leadership Officer

Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. Today, corporate America faces a leadership crisis. To confront this crisis, the practice of leadership needs to be elevated to a C-suite role: the chief leadership officer. Successful companies must evolve to meet the changing world. Oftentimes, they do so by creating new roles that are opportunistic, address an urgent need, or avert a crisis. The creation of the chief leadership role is such a moment.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
nationalmortgagenews.com

Cenlar hires former chief risk officer from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac JV

Cenlar FSB, a mortgage subservicer and employee-owned wholesale bank, on Tuesday announced that it has hired Sara Avery, the former chief risk officer of Common Securitization Solutions, a joint venture owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Avery, who has been named CRO at Cenlar, developed and built out the...
ECONOMY
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Shape Corp. hires chief technology officer

A tier one automotive supplier on the lakeshore hired a new chief technology officer. Grand Haven-based Shape Corp., a global tier one automotive supplier that makes plastic and hybrid components, said Monday, Sept. 27, it hired Ed Pleet as chief technology officer (CTO). Pleet has more than 24 years of engineering and leadership experience within the industry.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
bizjournals

Progressive hires 3M executive as chief marketing officer

Progressive Corp. has hired a chief marketing officer to succeed award-winner Jeff Charney, who is retiring. The auto and home insurance company, based in Mayfield Village, Ohio, has hired Remi Kent to take Charney's place, beginning Nov. 1, the company said in a press release. Kent also will serve on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gibson Dunn taps Proskauer partner to lead whistleblower practice

Harris Mufson, who helped lead Proskauer Rose’s whistleblowing and retaliation practice, has joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher to lead the whistleblower group there, the firm announced Friday. New York-based partner Mufson, who was also co-head of Proskauer’s disability, accommodation and leave management practice group, represents employers facing claims including discrimination...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CEO Moves at MGF Sourcing and Carbitex, Macy’s Adds Directors, Caleres Names Marketing SVP

MGF Sourcing announced that Michael Yee will become CEO of the company and Suzy Cirulis joined Caleres as SVP of customer marketing. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet files for an IPO, with stock expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "NRDS."

NerdWallet Inc., the California-based financial guidance provider, filed Friday for an initial public offering. The company has not yet determined the number of shares it will offer or the expected pricing for the IPO, but said it expects its stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NRDS." Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, will have Class A shares, which are entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shares, entitled to 10 votes per share, after the IPO is completed. Chief Executive Tim Chen, who founded the company in 2009, currently owns...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy