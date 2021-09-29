CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball Ground, GA

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Ball Ground

 9 days ago

(BALL GROUND, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ball Ground. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ball Ground:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cBZb9z800

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

