CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reeds Spring, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Reeds Spring

Reeds Spring (MO) Weather Channel
Reeds Spring (MO) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

REEDS SPRING, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cBZb86P00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reeds Spring, MO
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Reeds Spring (MO) Weather Channel

Reeds Spring (MO) Weather Channel

Reeds Spring, MO
147
Followers
586
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy