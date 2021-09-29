CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NH

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Littleton (NH) Weather Channel
Littleton (NH) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(LITTLETON, NH) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Littleton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Littleton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cBZb7Dg00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 54 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

