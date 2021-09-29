Pocomoke City Daily Weather Forecast

POCOMOKE CITY, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.