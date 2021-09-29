Pocomoke City Daily Weather Forecast
POCOMOKE CITY, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
