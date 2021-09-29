CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocomoke City, MD

Pocomoke City Daily Weather Forecast

Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel
Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

POCOMOKE CITY, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cBZb2o300

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

