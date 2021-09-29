CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Totowa, NJ

Totowa Daily Weather Forecast

Totowa (NJ) Weather Channel
Totowa (NJ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

TOTOWA, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cBZaxd400

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Totowa (NJ) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Totowa

(TOTOWA, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Totowa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
TOTOWA, NJ
Totowa, NJ
