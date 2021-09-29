Sellersville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SELLERSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0