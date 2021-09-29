CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Wayland

Wayland (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0cBZarKi00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

