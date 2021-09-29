Daily Weather Forecast For Wayland
WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
