Vinita, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Vinita

 9 days ago

VINITA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cBZaqRz00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

