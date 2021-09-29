CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crystal Springs, MS

Tuesday rain in Crystal Springs: Ideas to make the most of it

Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel
Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Crystal Springs Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crystal Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cBZalHa00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Crystal Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crystal Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal Springs, MS
Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Crystal Springs

(CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crystal Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel

Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel

Crystal Springs, MS
220
Followers
584
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy