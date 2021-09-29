Daily Weather Forecast For Nekoosa
NEKOOSA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
