Whiting, IN

Whiting Daily Weather Forecast

Whiting (IN) Weather Channel
Whiting (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WHITING, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Whiting, IN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

