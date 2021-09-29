CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilton, NH

Tuesday rain in Tilton: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(TILTON, NH) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Tilton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tilton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cBZaIsd00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

