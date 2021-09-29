Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher after Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $252 to $279.

Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned noted 'We update our outlook for commercial aircraft deliveries. We believe we are finally heading to the inflection point for global travel.'

Boeing designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide.

Boeing's stock was trading about 2.4% higher at $223.58 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $278.57 and a 52-week low of $141.58.

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo

Sep 2021BernsteinUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

Sep 2021UBSMaintainsBuy

Jul 2021Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight