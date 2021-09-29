Walden Weather Forecast
WALDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0