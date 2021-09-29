CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun forecast for Augusta — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 9 days ago

(AUGUSTA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Augusta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Augusta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cBZZNFn00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

