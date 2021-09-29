CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jamestown

 9 days ago

JAMESTOWN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cBZYsDB00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(JAMESTOWN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jamestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
