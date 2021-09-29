CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fox Lake, IL

Weather Forecast For Fox Lake

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FOX LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cBZYPoE00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Fox Lake

(FOX LAKE, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fox Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FOX LAKE, IL
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Fox Lake, IL
113
Followers
583
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy