Why one woman thinks a toy PB&J is helping the Cardinals

By Monica Ryan
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 9 days ago
ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals have a lot of support but one fan thinks she may deserve a little credit for the team’s winning streak. Rena Caradonna said her six-year-old granddaughter gave her a toy peanut butter and jelly sandwich to hold for good luck while watching the game and to help calm her nerves.

