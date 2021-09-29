Why one woman thinks a toy PB&J is helping the Cardinals

I am not privy to all discussions of editorial direction here at Defector, but so far as I am aware there has been no formal or even wink-and-nod collective effort to ignore the unfortunate rise of the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals. In fact, they were described as “somewhere between fine and OK” in a blog summarizing the engaging chaos of the expanded wild card back on Sept. 15, when they’d won four straight and six of seven to leapfrog several scuffling teams and take what one could still hope would be temporary possession of the second National League wild card spot. The only way to view what has happened to the standings since that day is reluctantly, with dread, through fingers smashed over eyeballs as if to protect your sensitive mind from an unfiltered view of pure horror. The Cardinals are now the hottest team in baseball.

