CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Report: Samsung close to finalizing $17B Texas plant

Springfield Business Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trade off will not be worth it. How bout WE quit sending our jobs overseas and we stop letting foreign GOVTS buy up America and then send a bunch of foreign workers to staff it?! I doubt they will be required to shoot the poison in them The enemies of the American people are going to turn that state BLUE come hell or high water! I doubt the water will be high enough to stop the illegitimate Biden regime from intentionally flooding our country with aNother 1.4 MILLION COVID infected military age males and criminals? Who do you think will work here at the Samsung plant? American TEXANS? There will be some. Like every other foriegn big tech company it will be inhabited by marxist college grads and foreign labor who will no doubt be voting for the criminal party as thats who 90% of big tech employees do. Republicans are worthless. I had always assumed they were not communists? (well, not all of them). “AMERICA FIRST” should be the only “party” in America! Anyone who is angered by the philosophy should not be in America. Communists are not Constitutionally protected. Its a shame our DOJ is corrupt. Contrary to the last 40 years in public education, Communism is EVIL. History has taught us (those of us who studied REAL American history) that you do not coexist with Communists. There are over 100 million corpses just since the 20th century that I submit as evidence! Good luck with this move. Its about as smart as converting 30% of your power grid to wind.

sbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield Business Journal

Elon Musk: Tesla to move HQ to Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the electric vehicle maker would move its headquarters to Texas. "There's a limit to how big you can scale it in the Bay Area. In Austin, our factory is like 5 minutes from the airport, 15 minutes from downtown," he said. Musk previously threatened the...
TEXAS STATE
raleighnews.net

Samsung to set up TV plant in Pakistan

KARACHI: Adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has revealed that Samsung Electronics, a South Korean tech giant will install its TV line-up plant in Pakistan in an alliance with a local company. Taking to Twitter, Abdul Razak Dawood said, "I have been informed that...
BUSINESS
realtynewsreport.com

Partners Nails Prime Site Next to Samsung $17B Chip Plant Tract

TAYLOR, Texas – (By Ralph Bivins of Realty News Report) – Investors dream about stuff like this. You know, buy raw land in Central Florida and the day after you close the deal, Disney announces a theme park next door. Partners Capital, the investment arm of Houston’s NAI Partners, is...
TAYLOR, TX
mspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is reportedly delayed

In what could be considered a move to reshape its smartphone strategy, Samsung has reportedly cancelled the Note series in favor of foldable phones, and while that was surprising, the South Korean tech firm seems to be taking some controversial decisions regarding the release of its upcoming smartphones. According to...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
wccftech.com

Samsung Finally Buries the Galaxy Note 8 After 4 Years

The Galaxy Note 8 was one of the most essential phones from Samsung in many ways one. Samsung not only had to live up to the expectations after the Note 7 debacle, but the company also had to release a note device that could be as good as the Galaxy S8 series or even better. That is precisely what the South Korean firm did, and the Note 8 ended up being one of the best phones of its time.
CELL PHONES
wksu.org

Reports: Taiwanese Tech Manufacturer to Buy Lordstown Plant

Lordstown Motors is close to a deal to sell its production plant to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn, according to multiple reports. If it goes through, the deal would provide a much needed financial boost for the electric carmaker. If you don’t know Foxconn by name, you likely know the company’s...
BUSINESS
Phandroid

Samsung is finally removing ads in Samsung Pay and Samsung Health

Although Samsung phones continue to reign supreme as the most popular Android devices here in the U.S., the company has a bit of a problem with ads. After (sometimes) spending over $1,000 on one of the latest Samsung phones, you might notice that ads just appear out of nowhere throughout the system. Some of these are ads for Samsung apps within other Samsung apps, which is one thing. But other ads that just show up in the notification panel for the Galaxy Store is one of the most obnoxious practices we’ve seen.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Communism#American#Covid#Texans#Marxist#The Criminal Party#Republicans#Communists#Doj
New York Post

Lordstown Motors reportedly selling Ohio plant to Foxconn

Electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors on Thursday will announce the sale of the northeast Ohio assembly plant it acquired from General Motors to Taiwan contract manufacturer Foxconn , a person familiar with the matter said. The deal will be announced by the companies on Thursday afternoon, said the source, who...
OHIO STATE
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung reportedly plans to completely cancel the Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE might be entirelly cancelled, says South Korean publication DDaily. According to the report, the device’s mid-October release has been cancelled, and Samsung is “reviewing the smartphone launch itself.”. The report states that the ongoing global chipset shortage is the reason behind the often-rumoured handset’s cancellation. Further,...
RETAIL
gazettereview.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Not Happening, Reports Say

Samsung has launched several smartphones in 2021 but reports say the Galaxy S21 FE will not be joining the list of new devices. GSMArena reports that the phone was expected for the August Unpacked event but that was later changed to a launch next month. Now, reports from South Korea...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Jobs
bizjournals

How Samsung would find enough water, power if it puts $17B plant in Taylor

With Taylor the frontrunner for Samsung Electronic Co.'s $17 billion chipmaking plant, many wonder how the largely rural city would be able to support one of the most critical elements of semiconductor operations: utilities. Semiconductor plants use an enormous amount of electricity and water every day, and the facilities run...
TAYLOR, TX
thedetroitbureau.com

Big Jeep Plant Closed by Chip Shortages

For the second week in a row, Stellantis is shutting down one of the company’s big moneymakers, the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit where it builds the Jeep Grand Cherokee, even as General Motors gets all the company’s truck plants back in operation next week. Jefferson North closed temporarily...
BUSINESS
Springfield Business Journal

Report: Emerson in deal talks with Aspen Technology

St. Louis-based Emerson Electric Co. is in deal talks with Aspen Technology Inc., people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Under the proposal, Emerson may merge its software assets with Aspen, the sources said. Such a deal would give Emerson majority control of the combined entity.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hot Hardware

Samsung’s Demands For More Phone Chips Reportedly Rejected By U.S. Suppliers

Samsung, like many high-profile tech companies, is desperate to obtain additional microchips from its suppliers. Unfortunately, the global chip shortage is putting the squeeze on Samsung’s ability to deliver high-end (and incredibly profitable) flagship smartphones to customers. With this in mind, the company is doing everything to bolster its chip...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung considering naming scheme changes for S22 lineup

With iPhone 13 series done and dusted, everyone’s attention has turned to Google Pixel 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. While we’re still months away from Samsung’s next flagship, the first renders of the S22 lineup have already shown up. The renders show that the standard S22 and the middle one, S22+, are expected to host a similar design, meanwhile, the top-end Ultra model could feature a totally different design from the base and the Plus variant with an S Pen slot and a rectangular Note 20-like design.
CELL PHONES
Springfield Business Journal

Google to invest $1B in Africa

Google revealed plans to invest $1 billion in Africa over the next five years. The investment includes funding for startups and increased internet speeds. Nitin Gajria, managing director for Google in Africa, said startups focusing on fintech, e-commerce and local language content would be among those targeted for funding.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy