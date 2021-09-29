CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday rain in East. Bridgewater: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(EAST. BRIDGEWATER, MA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in East. Bridgewater, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for East. Bridgewater:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cBZXrMf00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

