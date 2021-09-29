CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roosevelt, NY

Rainy Tuesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel
Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(ROOSEVELT, NY) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Roosevelt, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roosevelt:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cBZXpbD00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel

Roosevelt Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Roosevelt: Friday, October 8: Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 9: Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Sunday, October
ROOSEVELT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roosevelt, NY
Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel

Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel

Roosevelt, NY
80
Followers
580
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy