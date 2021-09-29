CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Myles Garrett of Cleveland Browns dominates at other sports, too: Stories from his feats of strength and speed

By Jake Trotter
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio -- Bryan Hinton has been playing pickup basketball for more than two decades. The software manager, however, had never played against anyone like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who early this summer began showing up at Hinton's biweekly lunchtime pickup game. "He was making highlights almost every...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stipe Miocic
Person
Logan Paul
WKYC

Myles Garrett sets Cleveland Browns' single-game record with 4.5 sacks vs. Bears

CLEVELAND — On Friday, Myles Garrett acknowledged the criticism that the Cleveland Browns defense had faced through the first two weeks of the season. On Sunday, the All-Pro defensive end did his part to take matters into his own hands. With a fourth-quarter sack of Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#Nba
Yardbarker

Joey Bosa Harshly Criticizes Officiating Ahead of Game Against Browns

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa took aim at the officiating in his post game press conference after their 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Bosa was irate after he believes he was held on a play that might have led to a game-winning sack and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the process.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Browns DE Myles Garrett sounds off on ‘random’ drug test

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is not very happy with the timing of the “random” drug test he had to take this week. Garrett, 25, sounded off on social media on Tuesday, implying his choice to go sleeveless and reveal his jacked arms in the Browns’ (3-1) victory over Vikings (1-3) Sunday prompted the NFL to test him the following day.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Browns' Myles Garrett Says Teammates Have to Step Up When He's Double-Teamed

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 1-1 start and look the part of playoff contenders, but they have struggled to get to the quarterback in the early going this season. That is something of a surprise since Myles Garrett is one of the best pass-rushers in the league, but the Kansas City Chiefs and especially the Houston Texans sent double teams and chipping tight ends his way to slow him down.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett On Cleveland: ‘I Just Want To Be Here Forever’

The Cleveland Browns fans’ love affair with defensive end Myles Garrett was sincerely appreciated by Garrett who had a record breaking game against the Chicago Bears. Garrett did not know he broke the franchise record for quarterback sacks in one game with his astounding 4.5 sacks of Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy