Etowah, TN

Etowah Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

ETOWAH, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cBZXjY500

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunday sun alert in Etowah — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ETOWAH, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Etowah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

