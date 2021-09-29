CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slaton, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Slaton

 9 days ago

SLATON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0cBZXgtu00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

