4-Day Weather Forecast For Slaton
SLATON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
